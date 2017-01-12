The Los Angeles Chargers’ New Logo Is Getting No Love
Out with the old and in with the new.
The Chargers announced they are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and even have a new logo to usher in this new era.
Problem is, the logo is not going over very well. Twitter had a field day bashing it, much to the chagrin of the poor designer who created it. We hope he's not on social media because if he is his self-esteem is going to take the kind of beating the Chargers have endured the last two seasons when they only won nine games combined. Yeah, it's not a hit and some people can't help but notice it looks a tad too similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Lightning ones.
There is some good news, though. The logo in question may not be the final one, which bodes well, considering the response.