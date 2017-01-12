The Los Angeles Chargers’ New Logo Is Getting No Love

Problem is, the logo is not going over very well. Twitter had a field day bashing it, much to the chagrin of the poor designer who created it. We hope he's not on social media because if he is his self-esteem is going to take the kind of beating the Chargers have endured the last two seasons when they only won nine games combined. Yeah, it's not a hit and some people can't help but notice it looks a tad too similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Lightning ones.