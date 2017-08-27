Louisianians know a thing or two about dealing with flood waters, and now they're passing that information on to those first-time flood victims affected by Harvey.

With the devastation continuing to unfold in Southeastern Texas and some parts of Louisiana, there are many people who are dealing with flooding for the first time.

Often, the aftermath of this type of damage can add insult to injury but with a large amount of people here in South Louisiana that have dealt with unfortunate flooding experiences, there is a lot of priceless information to pass on from the lessons we've learned along the way.

Facebook user Kelli Broussard Kaufman posted these very helpful tips for anyone going through this for the first time.

Twitter user @TheToodNewburg also posted a similar list to followers who may be affected by Harvey—a storm that is already setting records for historic damage.

Some residents of Texas have also dealt with just as much flooding, offering this advice to their neighbors in The Lone Star State.

Have you ever dealt with flood damage? If so, please feel free to add any helpful tips of advice that you don't see listed here as we continue to pray for our neighbors who are affected by Hurricane Harvey.

