Lubbock Mom Locked Up After Kid Tells Cops, ‘I Need a Beer’

You know I love me some beer, but you can't go around feeding it to 3-year-olds.

According to Chron, A 3-year-old girl in Lubbock was seen wandering around an apartment complex last Saturday around 6 p.m.

Officers were dispatched and later found the toddler with the Apartment manager and described her as "extremely dirty" and covered in bug bites.

After the cops took the girl back to her apartment they found her mother, 42-year-old Shauna Bennet, passed out. On top of that, the apartment was filthy as hell and infested with roaches.

As you might imagine, CPS was called and while the officers were waiting for them to arrive, the kiddo told them she was hungry and "needed a beer." (Which, by the way, I totally understand, but let's give it a few years before you drink your dinner, little lady.)

Bennet was taken into custody on charges of child neglect and nonsupport.