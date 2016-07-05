Magician Impales TV Host’s Hand During Botched Trick
This magician's career is about to disappear right before your very eyes.
A magician in Poland was showing off a trick on a morning news show when things went wrong. Like HORRIBLY wrong.
The trick involves smashing your hand down on a spike in a bag, with the trick being the spike is somehow not there. The magician, who is a semi-finalist on Poland's Got Talent, does it once without incident before turning it over to the host, Marzena Rogalska, who winds up with the spike in her hand.
After the accident, Rogalska made a video -- yes, it's in Polish -- in which she says, "Thank you for your support. I’m alive. Everything will be fine."
Just don't expect her to be let anyone saw her half the next time a magician comes on the show.
And don't expect the magician to win Poland's Got Talent, either.