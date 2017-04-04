Man Dies Attempting ‘Texas’ Themed Doughnut Eating Challenge

Speed and food can be dangerous sometimes.

You may have heard of Voodoo Doughnuts before. They're on the Food Network all the time. They have several locations around the country, but today we need to talk about their location in Denver. Travis Malouff went into Voodoo Doughnuts to take on the "Tex-Ass Challenge."

Travis Malouff

This challenge sounds quite difficult, you need to finish Voodoo Doughnuts 'colossal doughnut' in eighty seconds. They say it is the equivalent to eating six doughnuts. If you finish it in the time limit, the doughnut is free and you get a button. Travis attempted the challenge, but started choking on the doughnut during the challenge.

Two people attempted to stop Travis from choking, but had no luck. "It's tragic," Travis Malouff's father, Curtis Malouff, told NBC 9News. "It's a loss of life that shouldn't be."

I have participated in a couple food challenges here in Wichita Falls. Now I am going to be paranoid while I am doing them because of this story.