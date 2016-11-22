This guy is definitely not part of an informed electorate.

Joe Chandler, of Brunswick, Ga., doesn't know whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump became president. And he's in no rush to find out.

Chandler went to bed on election night before a winner was declared and when he woke up the next day he felt so good that he figured he'd wait a few hours to learn what happened. That quickly escalated into days, which turned into more than a week.

"I'm still living in a bubble of blissful ignorance" is how Chandler describes his lack of knowledge.

Not discovering who won takes some effort for Chandler, an artist who works from home. He's avoided all forms of media and when he ventures out into the world he actually sports headphones and a sign that says “I don’t know who won and don’t want to. Please don’t tell me.” The positive? He's not been inundated with the post-election madness we've witness and he probably still has all his Facebook friends.

Chandler's daughter has tried to keep him up-to-date on current events by giving him edited pieces of news (good luck explaining that whole Hamilton mess). Her father also says this was not a planned stunt and that he wasn't particularly fond of either candidate.