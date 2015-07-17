Marines Killed in Chattanooga Shooting Identified
The United States Marine Corps has officially released the names of the four men killed during Thursday's shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They are:
- Staff Sgt. David A. Wyatt of Burke, North Carolina
- Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan of Hampden, Massachusetts
- Lance Cpl. Squire K Wells of Cobb Georgia
- Sgt. Carson Holmquist of Polk, Wisconsin
Also included in the press release was a message from General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr, Commandant of the Marine Corps: "Please keep our fallen Marines in Tennessee and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Also pray for a speedy recovery of those wounded and affected by this tragedy. Our focus remains on supporting the families of our Marines."