Massive Gator Wanders Into Texas Shopping Center Parking Lot

The gator was more than 12 feet long, weighed 800 pounds and was blind in one eye.

According to ABC 13, the gator had wandered up to the First Colony Commons Shopping Center and had to be wrangled by trapper Christy Krobroth who works for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

It was quite a chore to get the beast tied up. They had to use a forklift from Home Depot to lift the gator onto the back of a truck.

According to the report the gator will be send to the alligator sanctuary called Janik Alligators in El Camp where he will be put into the breeding program.