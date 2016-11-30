Matthew McConaughey Gives Golf-Cart Ride Home to UT Students

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matthew McConaughey is making sure some college students at his alma mater get home all right, all right, all right.

The Oscar winner took a turn behind the wheel of a golf cart on the University of Texas campus Monday night to raise awareness about a program to ensure students don't have to walk home alone.

The university's student government posted a video showing students' delighted reaction to seeing the actor pull up. McConaughey also took time out to pose for selfies on campus.

Student body President Kevin Helgren says the stunt prompted a big reaction online and he's hoping it encourages more students to use the service because "you never know who's going to pick you up."

McConaughey is a 1993 Texas graduate and lives in Austin.

