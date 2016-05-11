Texas Realtor Goes Viral by Saying She Will Sell Houses of Those Who Will Leave America After the Election

A Midland realtor wants to help sell your house if you decide to defect to Canada or Mexico once the November election is over.

According to YourBasin.com, Michelle Blackwell is a realtor willing to help you sell your house if Trump win the election in November.

She posted the ad on Facebook and it went viral within 24 hours and has over 11 thousand likes and comments.

Blackwell says she posted it as a joke since she heard so many people say they would move to Canada if Trump was elected.