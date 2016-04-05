Mock Presidential Campaign Ad Is Ridiculously On the Money

This Is a Generic Presidential Campaign Ad, by Dissolve from Dissolve on Vimeo .

Clinton. Trump. Democrat. Republican. Whatever your preference, you're bound to identify with this clip lampooning real presidential ads.

This video uses stock footage to point out all the stereotypes you can find in commercials for candidates running for the most powerful job in the world.

From visuals of people who have jobs you can figure out instantaneously to old photos of parents to fields in sunlight, this video hits on all the images we're bombarded with so much that we don't even think twice about them anymore.

It's true -- we're so accustomed to seeing politicians touring a factory and talking to workers and seemingly working hard by chatting around a table with colleagues while "keeping the details pretty vague" that we never actually stop to think whether or not this candidate is the ideal choice.

So, get ready -- with the November election a few months away, these ads are about to come our way fast and furious.