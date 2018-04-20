Montague County Deputy, K-9 Discover Large Marijuana Haul on 4/20

Today, the Mary Jane Highway (aka US 287) lived up to its infamous reputation as a major pot corridor, this time in Montague County, Texas.

A Montague County Sheriff's Deputy and a K-9 discovered a huge stash of marijuana aboard a motorhome on US 287. And it seems fitting they made the find on 4/20.

According to a Facebook post from the Montague County Sheriff's Office:

On 04/20/2018 Deputy Pelton and K9 Ace were patrolling on US HWY 287/81. Deputy Pelton made a traffic stop on a Motor Home during the traffic stop Deputy Pelton developed reasonable suspicion that the vehicle may be transporting contraband. Consent to search was denied by the driver based on the reasonable suspicion K9 Ace was deployed to perform open-air sniff. K9 Ace alerted on the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Deputies found approximately 400lbs of marijuana, nearly 4lbs of marijuana wax, and over 400 grams of THC Oil. The two occupants were placed under arrest on felony drug charges.

We've reached out to the Montague County Sheriff for mug shots and bond info.