Most Wanted Fugitive from Texas Arrested in New Mexico
A most-wanted fugitive was captured by Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals in Albuquerque, NM on July 19.
Officials had offered a $10,000 reward on 39 year-old Tommy Dale Sells, Jr.
Sells was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
Sells has been on the run since May of 2013. He’s accused of sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 14.
Sells has been extradited to Potter County, Texas where he is expected to face trial on the charges.