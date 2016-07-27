Most Wanted Fugitive from Texas Arrested in New Mexico

A most-wanted fugitive was captured by Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals in Albuquerque, NM on July 19.

Officials had offered a $10,000 reward on 39 year-old Tommy Dale Sells, Jr.

Sells was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Sells has been on the run since May of 2013. He’s accused of sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 14.