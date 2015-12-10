Muhammad Ali Responds to Trump’s Call to Ban Muslims From Entering US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is criticizing Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and calling on Muslims "to stand up to those who use Islam to advance their own personal agenda."

Ali, one of the most famous Muslims in the world, says "the ruthless violence of so-called Islamic Jihadists goes against the very tenets of our religion."

He says U.S. political leaders should help educate people about Islam and "clarify that these misguided murderers have perverted people's views on what Islam really is."