North Carolina High School Gun Range is a Step in the Right Direction

Fox News reports that Smithfield-Selma High School JROTC in Smithfield, NC has opened a 1,200 square foot gun range for the programs cadets. Commander David Wegman says despite the anti-gun crowd's fears of guns in school's, there’s nothing to fear:

‘There’s a marksmanship safety test they have to take, and they have to get a 100 on it. In addition to that, they have to sign a safety pledge, get permission from home and then finally demonstrate on the range that they know how to handle one of these air rifles safely’, Commander Wegman told WRAL-TV. 'The procedures that we have in place ensure that we do the same thing, the same way, every single time,’ he explained.

Ultimately, this kind of instruction needs to be a part of the curriculum for all students. They are apparently only training on air guns at the moment, but marksmanship and firearms safety were commonly taught in schools just thirty years ago. It’s about time all high schools brought this kind of instruction back.