North Texas Man Shot During High School Football Game

A 31-year-old man from Fort Worth was in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a high school football game Thursday night.

According to witnesses, two unidentified men began fighting during the 3rd quarter at the junior varsity football game at Hebron High School in Carrollton. Attendees notified authorities and the two men went to the parking lot. Shortly afterwards, calls were received by 911 saying gunshots were heard. Police arrived and took the 47-year-old Carrollton man into custody, and the 31-year-old Fort Worth man was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Plano with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. However, witnesses came forward saying the Carrollton man only shot the other man in self-defense.

According to Fox News , authorities have refused to give out the names of the men involved, but assure people that no students were hurt of even involved in the incident. The man who was shot is expected to recover, is cooperating with authorities, but has said he does not wish to file charges. Investigators have turned the case over to the grand jury to decide if charges should be brought forth.