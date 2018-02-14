PLANO, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been sentenced to prison terms for lying about the Islamic State group activities of their two sons in the Middle East.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Mohommad Ali was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison. His wife, 49-year-old Sumaiya Ali, received 30 months.

The Plano couple pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI related to international terrorism.

Prosecutors alleged the couple's adult sons, Arman Ali and Omar Ali, traveled to Syria to fight with the militant group. Mohammad and Sumaiya Ali in 2015 were questioned by FBI agents and denied knowing their sons were in Syria or associated with the Islamic State group.

The brothers have been charged with providing a foreign terrorist organization with material support or resources. Their whereabouts are unclear.