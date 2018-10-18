North Texas Police Searching for Beer Bandit Thief

Stealing Bud Light? To the pit of misery for you. Dilly, Dilly!

Late Tuesday night over in Arlington. This gentleman decided to go on a beer run. However, he decided to do the old five-finger discount on five cases of Bud Light. Hard to be discreet when you're stealing five cases of beer. Whatever convenience store this was in Arlington, they got some amazing high definition photos of this guy.

Someone is going to be calling out their friend on this one. Can't be known as the beer bandit's friend. Got to give this guy a shoutout though. Not easy to walk out of a store with five cases of beer. I would have definitely made two trips.