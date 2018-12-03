North Texas Will Be Getting an XFL Franchise in 2020

Texas was left out of the XFL in 2001. Looks like we will be getting a team near us when the revival happens.

I've said it once, I'll say it again, the early 2000s was a vast wasteland of weird things. The XFL being one of those things. In 2001, Vince McMahon of WWF fame brought us a new spring football league. If you have not watched the 30 for 30 on this league, go check it out, it's amazing. The league started off very hot, but things went downhill after the first week and never got better.

The XFL lasted one season and it looks like Vince wants to bring it back in 2020. It was kinda shocking that Texas didn't have a single team back in the day and we will be getting two in this new version. Now an official statement hasn't been released from the XFL, but several media outlets are reporting the eight cities that will be going in.

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY

St. Louis, MO

Seattle, WA

Tampa Bay, FL

Washington, DC

Reports said the cities were on the XFL website under contacts, but that has since been removed. People have screenshotted before it was removed . An official announcement is supposed to happen Wednesday, so we will have full confirmation then.

Reports are saying that the Dallas team will be playing in Globe Life Park in Arlington in the Texas Rangers stadium. Nothing has been confirmed on that yet, but that is the rumors right now. The only other place I could see is Toyota Stadium in Frisco where FC Dallas plays. AT&T Stadium would be a terrible idea, no way an XFL team is filling that place up.

Getty Images

I can't wait for this by the way. I think I may buy season tickets just to be a part of this. I just hope those nicknames are on the jerseys again and I hope someone on Dallas has a cool 'He Hate Me' style name.