Should the Packers Sign Tony Romo to Replace Aaron Rodgers?

He's adjusted to the play-by-play booth, but could Tony Romo become a member of Cheesehead Nation?

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone during the team's lost to NFC North rival Minnesota on Sunday. It's an injury that may sideline Rodgers for the rest of the season, potentially derailing the team's postseason aspirations.

That'll happen because the backup is Brett Hundley. Go ahead and admit it -- you don't know who he is. He's a third-year player out of UCLA who came to Green Bay in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He's also the only other active QB on the team's roster.

That's where Romo, who grew up in Wisconsin, comes in. Twitter came alive with the idea that perhaps he would leave the booth to step in for Rodgers because -- no disrespect to Hundley -- the Packers could probably use a veteran presence to keep the season afloat.

It's also not a crazy notion when you consider Romo himself hinted at the possibility that he may play again during a game last week:

For whatever faults Romo possessed while playing -- susceptible to injury, trouble winning in the postseason -- he consistently put up big numbers and his teams at least made the playoffs. Right now, the Packers season is in limbo and Romo could add some stability in lieu of the inexperienced and anonymous Hundley.