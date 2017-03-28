Parents Busted Selling 5-Month-Old on Craigslist for $3,000

A couple is in hot water for trying to sell their little bundle of joy for a big bundle of cash.

Police in Greene County, Tenn. have arrested John David Cain and Deanna Lynn Greer after they were caught trying to sell their five-month-old baby on Craigslist .

Authorities were tipped off about the ad before Cain, 26, and Greer, 37, struck a deal with undercover agents last week at a Dollar General to swap the tyke for the cash.

The couple was arrested and their child was placed in state custody. Cain and Greer have been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

It's unclear why exactly Cain and Greer wanted to sell the baby, but, come on, is there really any reason that can justify it?