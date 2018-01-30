Normally during Super Bowl week, NFL teams not playing in the big game don't make breaking news. Well, the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins didn't get the memo.

Tuesday night, the Kansas City Star first reported that the Alex Smith era would be over in KC. The Chiefs agreed to trade Smith to the Washington Redskins for at least one draft pick, probably a 3rd Round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The trade can't be finalized until the start of the 2018 league-year, which begins on March 14.

2017 was Smith's best season as the Chiefs starting quarterback. In 15 games, he went 341/505 passing for 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a QB rating of 104.7. Smith will replace Kirk Cousins in Washington, who will be allowed to leave the Redskins as a free agent.

Meanwhile, for the Chiefs, they are now all-in on Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback.

The Texas Tech-product was Smith's backup in his rookie season after being drafted 10th overall. He played in one game, starting Week 17 in a meaningless game against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes went 22/35 passing for 284 yards with no touchdowns and 1 interception. He led the Chiefs to a comeback victory.