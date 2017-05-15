Patrick Mahomes Allegedly Robbed by Armed Man in Tyler, Texas

A man believed to be armed with a handgun robbed four people in Smith County, including former Texas Tech quarterback/current Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes.



According to Everything Lubbock , the incident occurred Friday night (May 12) after 9 p.m. and involved Mahomes and three other people.

An armed man exited his car and approached Mahomes and the other individuals as they were leaving their own vehicle outside a home, said the Smith County Sheriff's Office. The victims told officers that they believed the suspect to be armed, as he was "gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband."

The man, identified as 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton (pictured above, left), was later arrested after a traffic stop thanks to a vehicle description given by the victims. Officers found property belonging to the victims in the vehicle he was riding in. Billy Ray Johnson (58, pictured above right) was also arrested.

Both men were booked into the Smith County Jail. Tyler Paper reports that Johnson was arrested for tampering and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He's being held on a $6,000 bond. Pinkerton was booked for aggravated robbery. He's being held on $50,000 bond.