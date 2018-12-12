Phone Scammers Targeting Wichita Falls Residents

The scams just keep on coming.

The BBB is warning Wichita Falls area residents to beware of calls that appear to be from legitimate agencies. The name on your caller ID will appear to be from the IRS or even a local agency like the Wichita County Sheriff’s office. The scammers are even ‘spoofing’ the real phone numbers of the agencies.

The scammers then try to scare you into handing over your credit card info by telling you that you’ll be arrested for unpaid taxes or some violation. Government agencies will never pursue you over unpaid tickets or taxes or anything else in this manner.

If you receive such a call, do not give the caller any personal info of any kind and notify police right away. According to a 2017 Market Watch article, scammers had robbed 1 in every 10 Americans of over $9 billion in the previous 12 months.