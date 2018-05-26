Friday, in advance of Memorial Day, President Donald Trump served as the commencement speaker for this year's graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Graduates from the academy will go to serve in the U.S. Navy, the Navy Seals and Marines.

The New York Times has a complete write-up of the president's speech, including this quote about the military:

“We are witnessing the great reawakening of the American spirit and of American might,” he said to applause from the 30,000 people in the Naval Academy’s stadium. “We have rediscovered our identity, regained our stride and we are proud again.”

"This is our home, and this is our pledge. We are all-in for America, like never before, we are all-in for our great country," the president said as he started to conclude his address.

President Trump continued, "But to the Class of 2018 I do say, strive for excellence, live for adventure, think big, dream bigger, push further, sail faster, fly higher and never ever stop reaching for greatness.

"Never stop reaching for the stars. You know, you are up to the task. You are among the finest people anywhere in the world. The smartest, the strongest, you know you will make us proud. We know that glory will be yours, because you are winners, you are warriors, you are fighters, you are champions, and you will lead us only to victory, Good Luck, may God be with you. God Bless America and Anchors Aweigh!," the president concluded.