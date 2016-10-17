The price was right for just about everyone.

Monday's episode of The Price Is Right featured one of the oddest moments in the iconic game show's history when the three contestant spinning the big wheel to advance to the Showcase Showdown all spun one dollar. Even more amazing, they each had to take two spins to add up to a dollar.

It's one of a handful of times this has happened in the show's 45 years on the air (the third, to be exact ) and an accomplishment the program was more than happy to acknowledge.

If you're wondering, and we know you are, the second contestant went on to move to the Showcase Showdown, which he won by less than $200, proving lady luck was most definitely on his side.