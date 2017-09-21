Pumpkin Spice Pizza Is Here Because This Fad Will Never Die

And you thought pineapple on pizza was controversial.

Pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is offering pumpkin spice pizza , just the latest food to get in on the pumpkin spice trend that many people feel has gotten out of hand.

QSR fills us in on just what exactly you can expect:

Each Pumpkin Spice Pizza is made with Villa Italian Kitchen’s hand-stretched, homemade dough. Pumpkin pie filling, loaded with spicy notes of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon, is then spread across each crust before being piled with 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella and baked to golden-brown perfection. Additional dollops of pumpkin pie filling are added on top of the melty cheese for the perfect marriage of a classic cheese pizza and everyone’s favorite fall flavor."

The offering will only be around for a limited time, beginning Friday. It'll cost you $4.09 per slice, which sounds outrageous, considering it's one slice and even slices with toppings don't even come close to that price.

We'd say this ups the ante for pumpkin spice products , but, quite frankly, we feel the ante has already been upped. Let's just hope the craze stops before even more pumpkin spice goods become a reality we could do without .