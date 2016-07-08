Video shot by WFAA-TV shows the initial reaction among protesters and Dallas police officers when gunfire first rang out Thursday night during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The harrowing clip, which WFAA-TV uploaded to its Twitter account, shows protesters calmly marching on the street. A few seconds into the video, a man stops and shouts, "wait, wait, wait, wait, wait." Shortly after, someone off-screen can be heard saying, "shots fired, shots fired."

As civilians begin to run for cover, police officers can be seen protecting them. One officer yells, "get out of here!" Several officers run toward the sound of the gunfire as police cruisers race past them.

At one point, a woman pushing a stroller can be seen running past a parking garage. Four gunshots can be heard at the 1:46 mark in the video.

More coverage of the shooting can be seen below.