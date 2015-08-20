The first Republican presidential debate has been in the books for a few weeks now, but it's back in the public consciousness.

The Bad Lip Reading team has worked its magic on that night. While you may have been amused by the actual performances of Donald, Ted, Jeb, Ben, Marco, Chris and the rest of the GOP motley crew seeking your support, this video ups the humor ante. Or, to put it in political parlance, they increase the guffaw quotient.

The dialogue is fantastic and that guffaw quotient increases exponentially again when the candidates break out in song.

These hopefuls make no sense with this lip dub, but, hey, do politicians even make sense when they're trying to?