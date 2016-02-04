Numerous meet-ups across the globe, including seven in Texas, of a pro-rape organization scheduled to take place on Feb. 6 have been canceled over concerns about the privacy and safety of the members after the Internet found out about the meetings and the low-life pieces of turds behind them.

The meetings were scheduled by the group Return of Kings, which promotes for the legalization of rape.

According to a blog by the group's leader and candidate for worst human in the world, Daryush Valizadeh — a self-proclaimed pickup artist (who whines an awful lot about not getting laid because of women who think for themselves and are autonomous individuals for a pickup artist, IMO) — rape should be legalized.

Valizadeh writes:

"I propose that we make the violent taking of a woman not punishable by law when done off public grounds... If rape becomes legal under my proposal, a girl will protect her body in the same manner that she protects her purse and smartphone. If rape becomes legal, a girl will not enter an impaired state of mind where she can’t resist being dragged off to a bedroom with a man who she is unsure of—she’ll scream, yell, or kick at his attempt while bystanders are still around. If rape becomes legal, she will never be unchaperoned with a man she doesn’t want to sleep with. After several months of advertising this law throughout the land, rape would be virtually eliminated on the first day it is applied."

Apparently there are bottom feeders like Valizadeh who likewise disrespect their fellow human being and meet-ups of these fellas were scheduled internationally for this Saturday, with Valizadeh outlining a plan for members to find each other that sounds like a bunch of loser junior high kids trying to find a place to smoke. Valizadeh gave meet-up locations and instructed members to ask those they suspected of being "fellow tribesmen" "Do you know where I can find a pet shop?”

Seven of these gatherings of douchebags were planned to take place in Texas, with locations in Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Houston, Nederland and San Antonio (at the main door of the Alamo, of all places.)

However, word began spreading on the Internet, with local police departments being alerted and protests planned, with women and their brains foiling everything again, gah!

"I can no longer guarantee the safety or privacy of the men who want to attend on February 6, especially since most of the meet-ups can not be made private in time," Valizadeh wrote (in a blog post with the word "canceled" misspelled in the title).

Poor things. Someone needs to ensure the safety of these dudes who want to violently deny the safety of women.

While many police departments in the meet-up cities said they will ensure patrols are on deck to ensure the safety of women, Texas' governor issued a statement in response to the group's plans to meet in Texas.

“This pathetic group and their disgusting viewpoints are not welcome in Texas. I’ve spent much of my career protecting women from such vile and heinous acts, and it won’t be any different on my watch as governor," Abbott said.