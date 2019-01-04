Reward Increased to $15,000 for Most Wanted Fugitive, Mexican Mafia Gang Member

Anthony Gonzales

Image credit: Texas DPS

Anthony Gonzales, 45, is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive. Gonzales, affiliated with the Mexican Mafia gang, is wanted for murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault and parole violation. The reward for information leading to his capture has been increased to $15,000, but the tip must come in during the month of January. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

In July 2008, Gonzales and other gang associates were allegedly involved in a shooting at a Corpus Christi residence that resulted in the death of one adult and the injury of two children.

Gonzales is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. Gonzales may be known as “Ghost,” and his aliases include Anthony Aleman Gonzales, Tony Aleman and Tony Guzman. He has multiple tattoos, including “Lil Laura” on his left finger; “Mexicano” and a female figure on his abdomen; and multiple tattoos across the base of his neck and upper chest. For more information see his wanted bulletin .

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.



Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.