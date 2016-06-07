Ghouls From ‘The Ring,’ ‘The Grudge’ Play Terrifying Game of Baseball

If you thought watching the Atlanta Braves was the most frightening thing you could see on a baseball diamond, you thought wrong.

Sadako, the chilling character made famous in The Ring, took part in the ceremonial first pitch when she fired one to The Grudge's Kayako, who drilled the high heat for a nice hit down by where the third baseman would've been playing had it been a real game (or where he would be positioned if was not too terrified to be on the field with these two uber-scary women).

And if you're wondering (and you know you are) the scarier-than-a-Clayton-Kershaw-fastball little boy is Kayako's son, Toshio.

The pitch took part before a recent game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and the Yakult Swallows as part of an effort to promote the upcoming movie Sadako vs. Kayako, which will open in Japan later this year.

Pity the fans who were in attendance. They showed up to see a baseball game and left knowing they're probably never going to sleep ever again.