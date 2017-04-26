You gotta be in shape if you're gonna be on the run.

Check out this surveillance video of a robber stretching before he holds up a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia this past weekend.

Guess you could say he was concerned with stretching his muscles...and his wallet.

The crime occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and the bandit got away with more than $330 before he took off (we're assuming those calves were in tip top shape, enabling him to avoid pulling a hammy and slowing him down while avoiding those pesky men in blue who are still looking for him).

No one was injured in the holdup.