Robin Williams and Tupac Arrested in Arizona Drug Bust
Yes, Robin Williams and Tupac were arrested near Payson, AZ when officers discovered more than 100 lbs of marijuana in their truck. Kinda...
21-year-old Robin Williams, 19-year-old Tupac Crum, and 22-year-old Erick Harris Jr., all from Albuquerque, NM, were taken into custody after being pulled over for a traffic violation on State Route 87 outside of Payson, AZ. Officers reported an indicator of criminal activity and a K-9 unit was dispatched to investigate the truck, discovering over 100 lbs of marijuana. 12 News reports the street value of the marijuana at $69,000.
The DPS Gila/Navajo County Narcotics Unit is heading up the investigation with the assistance of Tonto Apache Reservation Police and Tonto National Forest Service Law Enforcement.