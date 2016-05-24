Ryan Vogelsong Drilled in Face by Nasty Blazing Fastball

Hitting a fastball is a lot less dramatic than being hit by a fastball.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Ryan Volgelsong was nailed in the face by a fastball by the Colorado Rockies' Jordan Lyles on Monday afternoon. The bases were loaded, forcing in a run.

As you may have expected, Vogelsong left the game, reportedly with an injury to his left eye. He was taken to a hospital and the team is expected to have an update on his status on Tuesday.

And if you're not aware just how brutal getting plunked by a major league fastball can be, check out this picture from Pittsburgh Tribune-Review photographer Christopher Horner.

"Hopefully he’s good to go, and I hope he comes out of it OK and is able to get back to his teammates shortly," Lyles said. "The pitch just ran in too much, too high."