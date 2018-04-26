Allison Mack’s ‘Smallville’ Co-Star Responds to ‘Freaky’ Behavior Amid Sex Cult Reports

Allison Mack's Smallville co-star Sam Jones III has responded to the actress' "freaky" behavior amid reports that Mack has been luring women into infamous, alleged sex cult NXIVM, a mission for which she is now facing jail time.

Jones told TMZ that he didn't necessarily foresee Mack's involvement in the organization, and that a relationship in the early aughts kept her mostly grounded.

“While we were on the show, she had a boyfriend, so she was cool,” he said. “So, I mean, I guess she just became freaky, you know what I’m saying? I guess the inner freak just came out of her or something, but I don’t know, man.”

Jones added that he's not sure if the allegations against Mack are true, but said he's hopeful she can manage to get bak on solid ground.

“Hopefully everybody involved is OK, and hopefully she bounces back from it,” he said.

NXIVM has been accused of forcing women into sex acts with leader Keith Raniere, and Raniere was arrested in March on sex-trafficking charges.

It has since been reported that Mack allegedly tried recruiting Kelly Clarkson and Emma Watson into the NXIVM at different points in recent years. After an April 20 arrest, Mack appeared at the Eastern District of New York court on April 24 and was released on $5 million bail.

“Working for JNess is the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “It’s the most challenging because it consists of working with a group of people who are interdependent. No one is ever punished or told that they’re wrong or they’re bad.”