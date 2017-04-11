An 8-year-old boy who was shot during Monday's murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school has died from his injuries. The boy, Jonathan Martinez, had been hiding behind his teacher when the gunman arrived and shot them both.

A second child, age 9, was also shot, but he is now in stable condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

More details are emerging the day after the tragic events that shook this small city in Southern California. The shooter, Cedric Anderson of nearby Riverside, apparently walked into the classroom for special-needs children, where his estranged wife, Karen Elaine Smith was teaching. He said nothing, and opened fire with a revolver, killing Smith immediately and hitting Martinez and the other student. Anderson then reloaded his gun, and shot and killed himself.

There were 15 total students and two teaching aides in the North Park Elementary School classroom when the incident occurred. Officials say that there is "no reason to believe" any children were specifically targeted.

Anderson and Smith had been married only three months, but had recently separated. Anderson had a criminal record that included arrests for domestic violence, weapons and drug possession. "He simply said he was there to drop something off there with his wife," Chief Burguan told reporters when asked about how Anderson managed to get inside the school carrying a gun.

Another child who was in the class, Marissa Perez, 9, spoke with The Los Angeles Times about what she saw. "The boy just walked in with the gun," Marissa said. "He just shot everywhere. I went under the table and then I saw a teacher run out. So I just ran out. My friend and my teacher, they got shot."