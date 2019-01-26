Scammer Poses as Military Personnel to Con Merchants

A Baytown, TX man was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department, accused of scamming several local merchants by posing as a member of the military.

Quaid Landheart

WCSO

KFDX reports that 29-year-old Quaid Amirault Bran Landheart was arrested on January 24. He's charged with over $2,500 / under $30,000. He reportedly scammed at least three businesses out of $10,000 in merchandise, including a guitar, clothing and jewelry.

Landheart told the merchants he was just stationed at Sheppard AFB and his debit card was not working. After pretending to call his bank for assistance, Landheart "used patriotism and charm" to con the merchants out of the items.

As of Saturday, Landheart remained in the Wichita County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Sources: KFDX, Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Wichita Falls Police Department