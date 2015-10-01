UPDATE 5:15 p.m. EST: The gunman is now dead . He was a 20-year-old student at the school, according to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Original story starts here:

A gunman reportedly opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, apparently killing 7-10 people . The suspect is in custody. It's unclear if he or she was injured. The shooter may also have injured an additional 20 people.

Some have been taken to hospitals via helicopter, and multiple ambulances are on the scene:

As of 3 p.m. EST, authorities had not held a press conference to confirm any details, other than that there has been another mass shooting in America. This tragedy comes not long after Dylann Rouf allegedly opened fire in a Charleston, South Carolina church, killing nine people in June. Several weeks later, Mohammed Youssef Abdulazeez killed four Marines at recruiting stations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That event was followed by John Russell Houser killing two and injuring seven in a Louisiana movie theater in July.

Those are just three incidents in the last few months of. The Washington Post reports that as of today, October 1, there have been 274 days in the year and 294 mass shootings (defined as an event when four or more people are killed by gunfire), leaving hundreds dead. In 2015, there have been 45 school shootings :

Umpqua Community College is located about three hours south of Portland. It has about 3,300 full-time and 16,000 part-time students.