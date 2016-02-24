8 Foods and Drinks You Probably Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas

This is one of those food items, that when someone orders it, the whole restaurant orders it. Not a lot of food out there that you can actually hear it coming to your table. The smell overwhelms everything in a restaurant. Plus, you can mix and match what you want to go in it. Fajitas are simply amazing. People claim it was invented as early as the 1930s in Southwest Texas. Best fajitas in Texoma? I will probably start a war with this one, but I like Don Jose's. I believe it's called the Pierro plate, go try it for yourself.