Every year the State Fair of Texas comes around and I have no idea how some people came up with these food ideas.

I know a lot of people look forward to the State Fair of Texas every year. We're almost a month away from the gates opening on September 28. To get our mouths watering for some of those great food options, they have announced the Big Tex Choice Award Winners. These are all new foods that you can try this year.

Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce won in the best savory food category. It’s apparently a southern New Year's Eve "good luck" dish, I have personally never heard of it. It’s fried until crunchy and topped with a black-eyed pea relish and a side of Jackpot Sauce. You can find this at the Winter Family Concessions

Next up is the best sweet category. That would go to Arroz Con Leche. It’s a cinnamon-spiced rice ball that is deep fried with a crispy puffed rice cereal batter. It’s served with a side of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. You can find that at the Garza Family booth.

Finally, we have the most creative. This is without a doubt one of the most creative foods I have ever heard of, a cotton candy taco. The dessert taco has a graham cracker waffle cone shell and is filled with a marshmallow glaze, chocolate, cane sugar cotton candy and other toppings. This one was made by Justin and Rudy Martinez.

You can check out the other finalists here and maybe spot something you would want to try at the State Fair of Texas in the fall.