South Texas Home For Sale Offers Luxury, Space and…Mannequins…on the Ceiling?

A friend of mine in the real estate business once told me that if you intend to show a house, you need to clean it up a bit. She told me that most often, it’s the windows that people neglect to clean before a home is shown.

I think I’ve found one that might send her into a panic attack. It needs more than just some window cleaning. And with a price tag of over $1 million dollars, you’d think a little on-site storage would have helped.

Diana Power (RE/MAX Fine Properties)

The home is in the community of Richmond, TX, just west of Sugar Land and Houston. The owner clearly has a mannequin fetish. They seem to be in every room and even on the ceiling, which is about as creepy as it gets.

Diana Power (RE/MAX Fine Properties)

Diana Power (RE/MAX Fine Properties)

Though the home really is beautiful and has two nice acres in a very exclusive area and has enough room for a family of 5 or 6 or a small village from Paraguay, it’s hard to get past the inanimate occupants and what can only be described as, well, a lot of clutter. Fred Sanford would be envious.

Diana Power (RE/MAX Fine Properties)

Diana Power (RE/MAX Fine Properties)

Diana Power (RE/MAX Fine Properties)

I'm pretty sure the silent occupants will go with the live ones when the house is sold. Maybe. Maybe not. Hmm...

Check out more of the home at www.har.com

BONUS: The True Story of the The Keith Brothers House, AKA “Witches Gate”