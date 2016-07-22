State Department ISIS Briefing Interrupted By Pokemon Go [VIDEO]

There's no doubt that Pokemon Go has taken over every aspect of our lives. Now it seems it's even entered into the war on terror. Yesterday, a briefing by State Department spokesman John Kirby about the anti-ISIS coalition had an unplanned interruption.

During the press conference, Kirby was discussing the coalitions efforts in fighting the terrorist group when he noticed a reporter paying attention to something else. He stopped mid-sentence to say to the reporter, "You're playing the Pokemon thing right there, aren't you."

The reporter hasn't been identified, but he dodged the answer by telling him that he was just keeping and eye on it. Kirby continued his statement, and then went back to the reporter to see if he got one. Unfortunately, the reporter said his phone service wasn't good enough.

CNN shared the video but still hasn't called out the reporter by name. It just goes to prove, if you're going to catch 'em all, you can't let anything get in your way.