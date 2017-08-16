10 Mouth-Watering Food Creations Revealed as 2017 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

All food descriptions in the gallery above via State Fair of Texas Facebook.

It's time again to marvel at the unique food creations of the State Fair of Texas as the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists have been announced -- and they do not appear to disappoint!

Every year, the State Fair of Texas holds the Big Tex Choice Awards contest and every year we are presented with another batch of mouthwatering morsels for our tasting pleasure. Last year's winners were State Fair Cookie Fries for Most Creative and Fried Jell-O for Best Taste.

This year's finalists have really stepped it up - yes, that's a funnel cake bacon queso burger, wine-flavored popcorn, and a tamale donut you see up there.

If you want to be one of the first to taste this year's Big Tex Choice Awards food finalists, the event will be held Sunday, August 27 at 2:00 p.m. in the historic Tower Building in Fair Park. Click here to buy tickets.

The Texas State Fair is open September 29 - October 22. Visit bigtex.com for everything you need to know about the fair.