Student ‘Protesters’ Trash Chicago Store [Video]
A group of about 60 students who were taking part in the so-called Natinal School Walkout, decided instead to take their time off to invade and trash a Chicago Wal-Mart
One Wal-Mart employee told Fox News that the group vandalized cars and school busses in the parking lot and that gunshots were heard in the parking lot as well.
Video and images were posted to conservative news site The Red Elephants showing the students knocking over displays as they trampled through the store. Chicago Police are investigating.