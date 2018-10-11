Stupid Selfie Attempt at Gun Range [Video]

Gun ranges are fun, really they are. But there are rules the must be followed so that everyone remains safe. Two men in Houston violated all the rules in a most egregious way.

In this video posted by Facebook user Andrew Register, who is apparently also the range officer at Top Gun Range in Houston seen in the video stopping the insanity, you see one of the men point a gun at another's head while attempting to take a selfie.

Clearly, neither of these mental giants has ever had one second of firearms safety instruction whatsoever. Frankly, I don't want idiots like this to have even a driver's license. Fortunately, 99.9 percent of the folks you'll see at your local gun range will never do anything so incredibly stupid.

Video below from KHOU-TV