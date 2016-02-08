Super Bowl 50 Recap: Defense Leads Broncos Over Panthers, 24-10

The Denver defense had seven sacks and forced four turnovers, and the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday night. The victory gave Denver quarterback Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl title and the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy in eight Super Bowl appearances.

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller forced Carolina quarterback Cam Newton into two fumbles, both of which led to Broncos touchdowns.

Malik Jackson recovered Newton’s first fumble of the game in the end zone with 6:27 to play in the first quarter to help Denver to an early 10-0 lead.

With the Panthers in position to rally, Miller forced another Newton fumble late in the fourth quarter. C.J. Anderson scored on a two-yard touchdown run a few plays later to all but clinch the win for the Broncos.

Manning finished 12-for-23 passing for 141 yards with two turnovers in what could have been his last game.

Newton completed 18 of 41 passes for 265 yards with an interception and two fumbles. He wasn’t responsible for any offensive touchdowns in a game for the first time all season.

Carolina (17-2) never held a lead in the game, committing four turnovers and 12 penalties in their franchise’s first Super Bowl in 12 years.