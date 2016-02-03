These Super Bowl Food Facts Will Turn Your Stomach

The Super Bowl pits the NFL's two best teams against each other. It also pits your belly in a no-win duel against moderation.

When the big game kicks off, fans (and non-fans) will tune in to watch Cam and Peyton do their things, but they're also going to watch their stomachs do theirs, too.

It's no surprise -- we eat a lot during the Super Bowl. Like, A LOT. Get your Tums and Pepto-Bismol ready because you're about to find out just how much.The numbers are enough to make you sick to your stomach before you even have the chance to scarf down a single chicken wing.

The Snack Food Association reports we'll eat:

12.5 million pounds of bacon

11.2 million pounds of potato chips

10 million pounds of ribs

8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips

2.8 million pounds of popcorn

3 million pounds of nuts

The National Chicken Council claims Americans will devour 1.3 BILLION chicken wings during the game, which "is enough for every man, woman and child in the United States to have four wings each."

According to the Calorie Control Council , we'll wolf down an average of 2,400 calories during the game.

Now, can anyone find any stats on how many people go to the gym on Monday?