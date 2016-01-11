Super Bowl I To Be Re-Aired For The First Time

Next month, Super Bowl 50 will be played Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In honor of the big anniversary, the NFL has decided to highlight the very first time the big game was played by re-airing that first game on January 15th on the NFL Network.

On January 15th, 1967, the AFL Champion Kansas City Chiefs took on the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers in the very first Super Bowl. The game was broadcast on CBS and NBC, but over time almost all tapes of the game were either lost or destroyed.

The NFL network went through all of their archives and was able to put together this new, reassembled version of the game to be broadcast. "In an exhaustive process that took months to complete, NFL Films searched its enormous archives of footage and were able to locate all 145 plays from Super Bowl I from more than a couple dozen disparate sources,” the league said in a statement. “Once all the plays were located, NFL Films was able to put the plays in order and stitch them together while fully restoring, re-mastering, and color correcting the footage."

According to Fox 4 KC , the broadcast of the game will feature analysis from NFL Network’s Chris Rose, Steve Mariucci, and Terrell Davis, former players, and audio from legendary packers coach Vince Lombardi. It will also feature discussions on how the footage was lost to history and eventually reassembled.

The replay will be shown on January 15th on the NFL Network. In that final game, the Packers ended up defeating the Chiefs 31-10. While we're still a few weeks from Super Bowl 50, both of those teams are currently in the playoffs. Could game 50 end up being a rematch of that very first one?