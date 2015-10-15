Eye-Opening Survey Reveals What Scares Americans the Most

Halloween is right around the corner and while ghosts and goblins may scare you, those aren't the things most likely to strike fear in your heart.

The Chapman University Survey on American Fears has shed some light on what frightens us the most. About 1,500 people took part and the top fear is particularly telling, given that we're heading into an election year.

Yup, 58% shudder in their shoes over the thought of corrupt government officials. That was the most common fear, outdistancing the second-most popular phobia, cyber-terrorism, which nearly 45% admit terrifies them.

Chapman University